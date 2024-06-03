Prudent Man Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.20.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of STZ stock traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $249.14. The stock had a trading volume of 678,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.11.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.07%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

