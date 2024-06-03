Prudent Man Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,832,000 after buying an additional 1,645,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $1,140,242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,354,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,784,000 after buying an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,914,000 after buying an additional 964,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,852,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,461,000 after buying an additional 2,603,320 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REG stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.99. 548,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

