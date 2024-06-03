Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Crane NXT by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,254,000 after buying an additional 49,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Crane NXT by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after buying an additional 85,876 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crane NXT by 8,855.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,132,000 after buying an additional 697,808 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CXT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

CXT traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.51. The company had a trading volume of 119,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.36. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.35.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

