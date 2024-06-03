ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.68

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.68 and last traded at $75.19, with a volume of 36133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.74.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $74.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

