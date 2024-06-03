ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.69

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 5461589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short S&P500

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,320,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 72,543 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $626,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 293,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 40,694 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $1,371,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 44.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,022,000 after buying an additional 339,498 shares during the period.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

