Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $10.93

Prom (PROM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, Prom has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for $10.93 or 0.00015783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $199.49 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

