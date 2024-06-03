Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Privia Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

PRVA stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $29.42.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.07 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $69,889.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,660,697.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $41,481.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,138.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $69,889.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,660,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 292,871 shares of company stock worth $4,739,475 and have sold 49,390 shares worth $897,700. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

