Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 1.2% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,577. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

