Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,244 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,158 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 41.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,095,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,893,189. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

