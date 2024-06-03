Presima Securities ULC Trims Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Presima Securities ULC decreased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 113,571 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 124,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Barclays started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 82,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

