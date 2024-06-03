Presima Securities ULC Sells 12,800 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Presima Securities ULC decreased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,682,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 125,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

NYSE NSA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.20. 41,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,132. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.91.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

