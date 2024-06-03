Presima Securities ULC Buys New Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Presima Securities ULC purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,540,000. Public Storage makes up approximately 6.4% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC owned approximately 0.05% of Public Storage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $272.76. 34,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.63. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $312.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.75.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

