Premier Fund Managers Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Certara were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERT. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Certara by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,279,000 after buying an additional 860,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,262,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Certara by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,110,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,680,000 after purchasing an additional 530,695 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 769,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 370,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $243,094.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $844,033.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Certara from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Certara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,258. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

