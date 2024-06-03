Premier Fund Managers Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

NYSE:MTDR traded down $4.24 on Monday, reaching $59.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,954. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

