Premier Fund Managers Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNSL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $384.40. 110,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $425.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.03.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

