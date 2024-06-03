Premier Fund Managers Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,602,000 after buying an additional 125,924 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Hub Group by 336.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,439,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Hub Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.14. The stock had a trading volume of 273,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

HUBG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.54.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

