Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Down 6.3%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD)’s share price fell 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.81 and last traded at $69.86. 29,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 79,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.01.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $391.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.44 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.00%. Analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

