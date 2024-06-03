Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading 8.1% Higher

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) was up 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 127,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 760,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $600.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $38,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $38,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Propel Bio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 869,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 426,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

