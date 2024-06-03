Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) were up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.43 and last traded at $29.30. Approximately 12,548,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 41,967,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of -488.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in Pfizer by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 180,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 40,209 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.9% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $1,055,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 10.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

