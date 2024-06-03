PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the April 30th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 18.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetMed Express

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PetMed Express Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of PETS stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $4.26. 257,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,177. The company has a market capitalization of $90.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $16.04.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetMed Express had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $65.32 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.