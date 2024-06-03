Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) were up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 3,644,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 4,707,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WOOF shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 7.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cameron Breitner bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $2,355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 73.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,988 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at $1,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,717,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,563,000 after buying an additional 227,704 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 216.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 413,295 shares in the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

