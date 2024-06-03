PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PENN Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised PENN Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.30.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $17.50 on Friday. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 60.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 83.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

