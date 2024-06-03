Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $145.81 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001449 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $145.81 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001644 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 145,732,289 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

