Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.83.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PK

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,745,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,886 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,529,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,921 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,694.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,355,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15,714.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,301,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,792 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.