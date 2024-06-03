Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 548,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.24. 502,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,246. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.09 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1,015.46%.

In other news, Director Barbara Polsky acquired 1,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Polsky acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $28,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,007.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

