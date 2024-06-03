Orchid (OXT) Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $105.70 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00011916 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001293 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,094.82 or 1.00009742 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00011983 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.54 or 0.00109335 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

