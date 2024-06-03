Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2024

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFOGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 63,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 407,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Onfolio Stock Performance

ONFO stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,949. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Onfolio has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.47.

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Onfolio had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.27%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter.

Onfolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.