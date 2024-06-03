Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 63,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 407,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Onfolio Stock Performance

ONFO stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,949. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Onfolio has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.47.

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Onfolio had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.27%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter.

Onfolio Company Profile

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

