Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) is 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,405,045 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,392 shares during the period. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund comprises about 2.1% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $29,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,804 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,420,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 495,778 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,275,571 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,536,000 after buying an additional 339,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.53. 282,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,354. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

