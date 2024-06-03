Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Short Interest Update

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at $819,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,506 shares of company stock worth $6,668,188. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $3,141,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Nutanix by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $55.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average is $56.85. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -790.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

