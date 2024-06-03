NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) were down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.76 and last traded at $17.86. Approximately 504,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,950,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

Get NOV alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOV

NOV Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.95.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NOV by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 865,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.