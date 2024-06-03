Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $261.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $224.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.70. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.