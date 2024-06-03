Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Newmont has raised its dividend by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years. Newmont has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Newmont to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $41.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. Newmont has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Argus lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

