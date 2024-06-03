Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Reaches $0.0250 on Top Exchanges

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 39.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $15.58 million and $18,954.87 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 44% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

