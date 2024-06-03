NEOS Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,143 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154,989 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,825.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,115 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,059. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

