NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $1,169,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in BlackRock by 7.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $777.37. 567,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,685. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $785.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $787.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

