Needham & Company LLC Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $290.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $465.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic restated a sell rating and set a $295.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $374.29.

MDB opened at $236.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $225.25 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $353.32 and a 200-day moving average of $390.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $497,797.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $15,819,510.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

