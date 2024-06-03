NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Reaches $7.74 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $7.15 or 0.00010342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $7.74 billion and $263.90 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00051509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00017401 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012142 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,193,804,571 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,981,220 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,193,708,510 with 1,081,811,002 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.26810702 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 417 active market(s) with $255,681,444.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.