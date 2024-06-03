Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Given Underperform Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.35% from the company’s previous close.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ MYGN traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $22.31. 108,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $25.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $156,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $156,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,880,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,728,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,044 shares of company stock worth $3,490,730 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 24,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

