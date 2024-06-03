MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Up 19.6% in May

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:MSADY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 354,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. MS&AD Insurance Group has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

About MS&AD Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.