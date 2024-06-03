Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Shares Gap Up to $13.39

Shares of Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $14.28. Montana Technologies shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 15,934 shares changing hands.

Montana Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montana Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Montana Technologies stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 83,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of Montana Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Montana Technologies

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

