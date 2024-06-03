MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $290.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $458.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDB. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $374.29.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $236.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $225.25 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $5,973,567.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,698,272.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $5,973,567.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,698,272.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in MongoDB by 279.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

