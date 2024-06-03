MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $250.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MDB. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $374.29.

Get MongoDB alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $236.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $225.25 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $5,973,567.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,698,272.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $5,973,567.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,073 shares in the company, valued at $78,698,272.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,611,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.