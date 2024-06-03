Miller Investment Management LP Makes New $991,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,401,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,111. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.08 and its 200-day moving average is $272.76. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $292.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

