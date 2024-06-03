Miller Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 5,201 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Miller Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $546.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,510. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $558.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.37. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

