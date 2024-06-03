Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ (MIST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Milestone Pharmaceuticals
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) by 177.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
