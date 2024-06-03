Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Cut by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 29,234 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.6% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.37. 11,406,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,919,781. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.36%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

