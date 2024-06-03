Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) versus Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Critical Contrast

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medalist Diversified REIT -19.20% -21.37% -4.03% Saul Centers 20.25% 16.20% 2.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of Saul Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medalist Diversified REIT $10.27 million 1.27 -$4.57 million ($0.92) -6.33 Saul Centers $257.21 million 3.39 $52.69 million $1.73 21.03

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saul Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saul Centers has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Saul Centers pays out 136.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saul Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Saul Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and Saul Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Saul Centers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Saul Centers has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.54%. Given Saul Centers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Summary

Saul Centers beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Company's property operating income is generated from properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

