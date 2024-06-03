Mark Chiplock Sells 3,000 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Chiplock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Mark Chiplock sold 101 shares of Ameresco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $2,073.53.

Ameresco Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMRC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.12. The stock had a trading volume of 39,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $22,650,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $12,065,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 297,236 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $7,170,000. Finally, Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $7,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

