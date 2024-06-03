Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 478.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $25.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

