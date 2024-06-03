Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Up 24.9% in May

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,033,400 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the April 30th total of 827,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Man Wah Price Performance

Man Wah stock remained flat at $0.73 during midday trading on Friday. Man Wah has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

