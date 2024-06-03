Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Up 24.9% in May

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,033,400 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the April 30th total of 827,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Man Wah Price Performance
Man Wah stock remained flat at $0.73 during midday trading on Friday. Man Wah has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.
Man Wah Company Profile
